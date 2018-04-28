49ers' D.J. Reed: Heading to San Francisco

The 49ers selected Reed in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Reed can compete for immediate playing time as a slot corner in San Francisco. He also adds value as a returner, having scored two special teams touchdowns as a junior in 2017. However, Dante Pettis' presence lessens the need for the 49ers to use him in that capacity. In coverage, Reed is a feisty player who is able to get by despite being undersized at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds.