Reed (foot/chest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports.

Reed exited the 49ers' game in Week 12 due the foot injury and didn't return. As evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to keep him out of Sunday's contest and Reed is also dealing with a chest contusion. Marcell Harris and Antone Exum should see increased snaps with Reed sidelined.