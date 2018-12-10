Reed racked up 12 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-14 win over Denver.

Reed was able to see a huge spike in playing time with several defensive backs sidelined due to injury. The fifth-round pick was flying all over the field making plays, and added his first career sack for good measure. Safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) could miss next week's matchup with the Seahawks, and if he does, Reed could gain another start and provide IDP value against a run-heavy Seattle squad.

