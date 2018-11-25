Reed is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a heel injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Reed exited Sunday's contest during the third quarter. With starter Jimmy Ward (forearm) already ruled out, one of Antone Exum, Tarvarius Moore or K'waun Williams could draw the start at strong safety if Reed is unable to retake the field.

