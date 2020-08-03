Reed (pectoral) will be placed on season-ending injured reserve due to the torn pectoral muscle he suffered in June, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

GM John Lynch stated that Reed may not be able to return until December, which made his placement on IR seem like an easy decision. The 22-year-old recorded 13 tackles, two passes defended and a defensive touchdown while serving as a backup at both slot corner and free safety in 2019. Reed could potentially return from IR in November if his injury has healed by then, but all indications are that his 2020 season is over before it began.