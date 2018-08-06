49ers' D.J. Reed: Working with first-team defense
Reed took most of his snaps with the first-team defense on Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Reed has largely seen work as a free safety throughout training camp, but took snaps in the slot on Monday's practice. The 2018 fifth-rounder looked passable in that role, and if Reed can increase his versatility he stands to increase his share of future defensive snaps. Reed seems to be taking good advantage of his increased opportunity, with Richard Sherman sidelined and nursing a hamstring injury,
