Play

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Moore will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured forearm, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moore signed with the 49ers on Nov. 13 and apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Packers. The 27-year-old appeared in two games and had five tackles and a forced fumble.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories