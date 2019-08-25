Moore played in Saturday's preseason contest against Kansas City with a cast over his dislocated thumb, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moore originally dislocated his thumb in Monday's matchup with Denver. It's unclear exactly how serious the injury is, although the 26-year-old NFL journeyman seems determined to do everything in his power to stay on the field and make the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 6.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...