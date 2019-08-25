49ers' Damontre Moore: Playing with cast
Moore played in Saturday's preseason contest against Kansas City with a cast over his dislocated thumb, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Moore originally dislocated his thumb in Monday's matchup with Denver. It's unclear exactly how serious the injury is, although the 26-year-old NFL journeyman seems determined to do everything in his power to stay on the field and make the 53-man roster.
