49ers' Daniel Brunskill: Clears injury designation
RotoWire Staff
Brunskill (hamstring) will play Monday against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brunskill has yet to play this season due to the injury. He'll likely be providing depth on the 49ers offensive line when they host the Rams on Monday night.
