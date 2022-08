Brunskill will miss a few weeks of the 49ers' preseason schedule while he deals with a hamstring strain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear exactly how long Brunskill will be out after straining his hamstring, but it's likely that the 49ers will be careful in how they handle the presumptive starter's health this preseason. In the 28-year-old's absence, backup offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and Jordan Mills figure to fill in at right guard for San Francisco.