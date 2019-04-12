49ers' Daniel Brunskill: Signs with San Francisco

Brunskill signed a contract with the 49ers on Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Brunskill was a member of the Falcons' practice squad in 2018 and will look to earn a backup role along San Francisco's offensive line in 2019.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...