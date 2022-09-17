site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-daniel-brunskill-unavailable-week-2 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Daniel Brunskill: Unavailable Week 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brunskill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Brunskill missed Week 1 due to the hamstring injury and won't make his season debut this weekend versus Seattle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read