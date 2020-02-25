49ers' Daniel Helm: Doesn't see action in 2019
Helm did not receive any playing time after being signed late in the 2019 season.
Helm was signed from the practice squad in December following Garrett Celek's placement on IR. The latter has decided to retire, so there is a chance the undrafted rookie sticks with San Francisco if the team liked what they saw in practice during his rookie campaign. Helm wasn't much of a receiving threat at Duke, so his fantasy upside is limited, especially if he remains on the back end of a roster.
