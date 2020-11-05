The 49ers elevated Helm from their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Helm was one of three pass catchers promoted to the roster as designated replacements for Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk, all of whom were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day earlier. Even with George Kittle (foot) on injured reserve, the 49ers still have Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner as available tight ends, so Helm won't be a lock to see the field Thursday.