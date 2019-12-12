Play

The 49ers signed Helm to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Helm's chance on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Garrett Celek (back) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Duke will slot in as the No. 4 tight end on San Francisco's roster.

