49ers' Daniel Helm: Joins 53-man roster
The 49ers signed Helm to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Helm's chance on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Garrett Celek (back) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Duke will slot in as the No. 4 tight end on San Francisco's roster.
