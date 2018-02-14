Kilgore signed a three-year contract extension with the 49ers on Wednesday.

After the 49ers inked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term extension earlier this offseason, ensuring he had a dependable center snapping to him for the next few years became a top priority. The 30-year-old Kilgore has been a foundation piece for the offensive line since joining San Francisco as a fifth-round pick in 2011 and will now be in the fold with the team through the 2020 campaign. The center is coming off a 2017 season in which he started a career-high 16 games and graded out as the 49ers' top offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus.