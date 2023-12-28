The 49ers designated Gray (shoulder) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Gray has been on IR since Aug. 30 due to a sprained shoulder, but the team has now opened a 21-day window for him to return to practice and ultimately be added to the active roster. If the wide receiver isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season. While playing 85 offensive snaps over 13 games in his rookie campaign with the 49ers in 2022, Gray recorded one reception for 10 yards on seven targets and carried once for nine yards.