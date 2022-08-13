Coach Kyle Shanahan said Gray will miss a few days due to hip and back soreness, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gray broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown down the left sideline during Friday's preseason win against the Packers, connecting with Trey Lance in the process. Overall, Gray hauled in two of four targets for 99 yards and the score. That said, the rookie third-round pick emerged with a pair of health concerns, which could impact his availability for upcoming joint practices with the Vikings and next Saturday's exhibition in Minnesota.