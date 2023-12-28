Gray (shoulder) was designated to return from injured reserve by the 49ers on Wednesday.

Gray has been on IR since Aug. 30 due to a sprained shoulder, but the team has now opened a 21-day window for him to return to practice and ultimately be added to the active roster. If the wide receiver is unable to be activated in that time frame, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season. Gray caught one pass for 10 yards while also adding a nine-yard rush while playing 85 offensive snaps over 13 games in his rookie campaign with the 49ers in 2022.