Gray (shoulder) was a full participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gray was designated to return from injured reserve last week and his full participation to open the week seems to suggest that he's nearing an activation by San Francisco. If activated, the 24-year-old will provide the team with some added depth behind the likes of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver heading into the postseason.