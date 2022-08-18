Gray (hip/back) returned to a full practice during Wednesday's joint session with the Vikings, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of last Friday's preseason win against the Packers, coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday that Gray was dealing with hip and back soreness, which was slated to sideline him for a few days. Gray proceeded to miss the 49ers' ensuing two practices before the team made the trip to Minnesota. During 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, the rookie third-round pick connected with Trey Lance on a deep ball down the right sideline, reminiscent of his 76-yard TD down the left sideline in the exhibition opener. Assuming he's back to 100 percent, Gray should get some run during Saturday's matchup with the Vikings.