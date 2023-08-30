Gray (shoulder) is starting the season on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four games, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The earliest he can make his 2023 debut is Week 5 against Dallas on Oct. 8. Until then, Jauan Jennings won't have much competition for the No. 3 WR role, though it's deemphasized in a 49ers offense that often uses a fullback and sometimes a second tight end. With fellow depth wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist) also out for the start of the season, seventh-round rookie Ronnie Bell could get some snaps off the bench early in the year.