49ers' Danny Gray: Inactive Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gray (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Gray was dealing with an illness earlier this week, but he did clear his injury designation Thursday. However, the rookie receiver will give way to the veteran, Willie Snead against the Falcons.
