Gray was limited during Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gray returned to action in Week 5 following a one-game absence due to a hip injury but failed to haul in either of his targets across seven offensive snaps. It appears the depth wideout has moved past the hip issue completely, but his availability for Week 6 may be impacted by his current aliment. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team has to make a decision on his status for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.