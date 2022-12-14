Gray played 13 of the 49ers' 59 snaps on offense and finished with one catch for 10 yards on his lone target in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

After failing to haul in any of the six targets he drew over his eight NFL games, Gray finally came through with a reception in garbage time of the Week 14 contest. With Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) exiting the contest with an injury that is expected to sideline him for around three weeks, Gray will be in line to suit up for Thursday's game in Seattle, but the rookie out of SMU isn't guaranteed to take on a major role. Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud are likely to serve as the 49ers' preferred wideout trio, and head coach Kyle Shanahan could also hand more reps to fullback Kyle Juszczyk or feature more two-tight end sets while Samuel is sidelined.