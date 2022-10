Gray (hip) is listed as inactive Monday against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This more or less was expected after Gray didn't practice during Week 4 prep and was deemed doubtful to play. With the rookie third-round pick sidelined, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Willie Snead and Malik Turner will be the 49ers' available wide receivers behind top options Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.