Gray is questionable to return to Thursday Night Football against Seattle with a hamstring injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gray appears to have injured his hamstring during the second half, though it's unclear when or how this injury occurred. The rookie third-rounder made the first catch of his career during last week's 35-7 win over Tampa Bay, and he's seen sparse usage over nine games this season. With Gray sidelined for the time being, expect Willie Snead to step up into a bigger role after being elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's divisional matchup.