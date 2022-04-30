The 49ers selected Gray in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Gray brings speed to the San Francisco receiving corps, as his 4.33 in the 40-yard dash ranked fourth among receivers at this year's combine. The SMU product comes to the NFL at age 23, so he's close to the end of his physical development and he had just two years of FBS production after starting out in the junior college ranks. Gray averaged over 10.0 yards per target over 121 total targets with the Mustangs. He needs to work on his drops (10 in two seasons), but Gray's speed and big-play ability give him a chance to work his way into a No. 3 role down the road.