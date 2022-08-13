Gray secured two of four targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 28-21 preseason win over the Packers on Friday night.

Gray's yardage total paced the 49ers' pass catchers on the night, and he also recorded a game-long reception when he hauled in a 76-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lance late in the first quarter. The rookie third-round pick's 4.3 speed was evident on the splash play, and Gray will continue his bid to secure a potential No. 3 or No. 4 receiver role during a road preseason clash against the Vikings a week from Saturday night.