Gray (shoulder) had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday and he'll remain on injured reserve for the postseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gray was designated to return from IR in late December, but he will ultimately be forced to remain sidelined for the rest of the playoffs after his practice window passed without him being added to the active roster. The wide receiver failed to appear in a game during the 2023 campaign and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for the 2024 season.