Pettis was on the field for just seven snaps and went without a target in Sunday's 37-8 win over the Packers.

Seven snaps is an upgrade from the zero Pettis received last week against Arizona, but it has become apparent that the team no longer views him as part of the offensive gameplan. Barring an unforeseen change or injury to another wideout, the second-year man should be left on the wire heading into Week 13.