Pettis (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

As expected, Pettis will be available in spite of logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. In three appearances since the 49ers' Week 11 bye, he's racked up 12 receptions (on 21 targets) for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including a 5-129-2 line Week 13 in Seattle.

