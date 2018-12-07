Pettis is expected to remain in the starting lineup Sunday against the Broncos with fellow wideout Pierre Garcon (knee) ruled out for the contest, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis has gone wild over the past two weeks while Garcon and Marquise Goodwin (personal) were inactive for both contests, hauling in nine of 14 targets for 206 yards and three scores. With Goodwin having since rejoined the team and likely in store for a regular role on offense Sunday, Pettis' path to being the obvious No. 1 option at receiver becomes more blocked, but there should be enough looks to go around for both players. In the eight games he has played this season, Goodwin has commanded no more than five targets, so he's not the high-volume guy his spot on the depth chart would suggest.