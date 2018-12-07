49ers' Dante Pettis: Another start on tap
Pettis is expected to remain in the starting lineup Sunday against the Broncos with fellow wideout Pierre Garcon (knee) ruled out for the contest, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Pettis has gone wild over the past two weeks while Garcon and Marquise Goodwin (personal) were inactive for both contests, hauling in nine of 14 targets for 206 yards and three scores. With Goodwin having since rejoined the team and likely in store for a regular role on offense Sunday, Pettis' path to being the obvious No. 1 option at receiver becomes more blocked, but there should be enough looks to go around for both players. In the eight games he has played this season, Goodwin has commanded no more than five targets, so he's not the high-volume guy his spot on the depth chart would suggest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14