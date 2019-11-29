49ers' Dante Pettis: Avoids serious injury
Pettis is believed to be nursing a knee sprain Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pettis was forced out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue and couldn't participate Thursday, but it appears as though he's dodged any injuries with long-term ramifications. The second-year pro's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens remains up in the air, but it's positive news that he isn't in danger of missing extended time. Pettis has logged just seven offensive snaps across the past two games, so it wouldn't be a very notable blow to San Francisco's offense if he were to sit out Week 13.
