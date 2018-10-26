49ers' Dante Pettis: Cleared to return
Pettis (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The rookie's return comes at a convenient time with fellow wideout Pierre Garcon (knee/shoulder) listed as doubtful. Kendrick Bourne is also a candidate to take on some of Garcon's snaps, but it won't come as much of a surprise if Pettis has a key role in the offense for his first appearance since Week 4.
