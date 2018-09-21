Pettis' teammate Marquise Goodwin (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pettis replaced Goodwin in the starting lineup for last week's 30-27 win over Detroit, catching one of two targets for 35 yards while playing 88 percent of the snaps on offense. The rookie second-round pick should get a few more chances if Goodwin misses another contest, as the Chiefs likely will force Jimmy Garoppolo to throw far more passes than he did last week (26). Goodwin is expected to come down to a game-time decision after logging limited practices throughout the week.

