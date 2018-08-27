49ers' Dante Pettis: Dealing with bruised knee
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Pettis is nursing a bruised knee and won't be available for the 49ers' preseason finale Thursday against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Pettis is a lock to make the roster anyway considering the 49ers made him a second-round pick in this year's draft. Furthermore, Shanahan said there's a chance the rookie could be available for Week 1, suggesting that Pettis isn't dealing with a long-term injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...