Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Pettis is nursing a bruised knee and won't be available for the 49ers' preseason finale Thursday against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Pettis is a lock to make the roster anyway considering the 49ers made him a second-round pick in this year's draft. Furthermore, Shanahan said there's a chance the rookie could be available for Week 1, suggesting that Pettis isn't dealing with a long-term injury.

