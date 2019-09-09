Pettis hauled in his only target for seven yards in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Pettis made his lone catch of the contest in the middle of the second quarter. After a tumultuous offseason during which he was criticized by head coach Kyle Shanahan, Pettis was still expected to fill a large role in the team's passing attack. However, this lackluster performance calls into question how much he'll be involved going forward. He'll look to get back in the mix as the team heads to Cincinnati for a matchup against the Bengals in Week 2.