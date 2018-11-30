49ers' Dante Pettis: Drawing another start
Pettis will retain a spot in the starting lineup Sunday against the Seahawks with Marquise Goodwin (not-injury related) and Pierre Garcon (knee) ruled out for the contest, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The absences of Goodwin and Garcon should translate to full-time roles for both Pettis and Kendrick Bourne, while Richie James enters the mix in three-receiver formations. Pettis was by far the most productive of the healthy wideouts when Goodwin and Garcon were sidelined for the Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers, as the rookie notched four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. He could struggle to reach those marks while matching up against a tougher Seattle secondary, making Pettis an ideal lineup option only in deeper weekly leagues or as a dart throw in DFS tournaments.
