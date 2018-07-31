Pettis has gotten off to a strong start in camp, receiving several positive reviews from 49ers' starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo highlighted Pettis' lengthy frame, also noting the receiver's ability to create space against defensive backs early in camp. The 2018 second-round pick was a bit of a wild card despite his high draft slot, mainly due to his skills as a return man being the strength of his statistics in college (nine return touchdowns and no 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons). It's still unclear what type of receiver Pettis will become, but he will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in camp with projected slot starter Trent Taylor (back) mending on the PUP list.