49ers' Dante Pettis: Expected to add weight
General manager John Lynch expects Pettis to bulk up during the offseason, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports. "We loved the way [Pettis] closed this season," Lynch said. "There's some maturation that I think is naturally going to come in terms of putting some girth on and some strength. I think this offseason is very important for him."
Despite missing the final game of his rookie season with an MCL sprain, Pettis seems to be ready for a normal workout program this offseason. The 49ers list him at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, but he only weighed 186 at the 2018 combine. Coming off an efficient rookie season with a 27-467-5 receiving line on 45 targets (10.4 YPT, 17.3 YPR), the 23-year-old should be an important part of the San Francisco offense in 2019, though it's possible he occupies a part-time role if the team makes an aggressive move to upgrade its wide receiver group.
