Pettis said he feels healthy and expects to see more playing time Sunday in Cincinnati, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pettis noted that his "body's back to normal", hinting that he wasn't quite at full strength Week 1 when he played just two snaps in a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. He picked up a groin injury late in August, but the 49ers listed him as a full practice participant last Thursday and Friday. Pettis isn't listed on the injury report this week, and he could take some of the snaps that went to Deebo Samuel, Richie James and Kendrick Bourne in the season opener.