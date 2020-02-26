49ers' Dante Pettis: Facing crucial offseason
Coach Kyle Shanahan said he wants to see Pettis "on a mission" this offseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Unable to build on a strong finish to his rookie campaign, Pettis was limited to 11 receptions and 313 offensive snaps in 2019, eventually serving as a healthy scratch on gamedays. Shanahan said the lack of playing time was based on an accumulation of factors, including a lack of intensity running routes. Shanahan also hinted that the upcoming offseason could be make-or-break for Pettis' career, noting that he's seen some players "filter out" when they struggle to rebound from a sophomore slump. The 24-year-old wide receiver should at least have a chance to earn a significant role, as Deebo Samuel is the only locked-in starter for San Francisco's wide receiver group.
