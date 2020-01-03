Pettis finished with 11 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games during the regular season.

Pettis was the biggest disappointment for a 49ers squad that surged to the top of the NFC in 2019. The 23-year-old appeared to be turning into a fantasy factor over the final four weeks of the 2018 season, but he failed to build off of the momentum and seize a potential starting opportunity. Coach Kyle Shanahan questioned the sophomore's effort during training camp, and his statements rang true when the former second-round pick quickly lost his starting job and even return duties to less-proven wideouts. Pettis has flashed his potential at times, and while he remains under contract in San Francisco for the next two years, a change of scenery could benefit both sides after a disastrous season.