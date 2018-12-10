Pettis brought in three of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 20-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Pettis remained in the starting lineup despite the return to action of Marquise Goodwin (personal), and he rewarded fantasy owners with his fourth touchdown over the last three games. The 23-year-old has seen seven targets apiece in each of those contests, and he's consistently displayed a strong rapport with rookie signal-caller Nick Mullens. Pettis figures to remain with the first unit against the Seahawks in Week 15.