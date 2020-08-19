Pettis has an opportunity to step up in a 49ers receiving corps dealing with a number of injuries and one player opting out, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel is recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot that is threatening his standing for Week 1. On top of that, Richie James (wrist) is on the active/non-football injury list, Jalen Hurd may have suffered a torn ACL, and Travis Benjamin decided not to play this season. Pettis has yet to live up to his standing as a 2018 second-round pick, following up a 27-467-5 line as a rookie with just 11 catches, 109 yards and two touchdowns last year. After not suiting up beyond Week 11, he now has a chance to take advantage of the current situation and get back into the WR rotation in San Francisco.