Pettis (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis played 92 percent of snaps on offense in last week's 9-0 win over Washington, but he's in danger of a significant reduction with Emmanuel Sanders joining the 49ers and Deebo Samuel cleared to return from a groin injury. Meanwhile, Marquise Goodwin is listed as questionable for unspecified non-injury reasons.