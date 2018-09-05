49ers' Dante Pettis: Good to go for opener
Pettis (knee) wasn't listed on the 49ers' Week 1 injury report Wednesday.
Pettis missed the exhibition finale due to a knee bruise but seems to be fully healthy in advance of the first regular-season game of his career. Selected in the second round of this year's draft, he'll seek to jump Trent Taylor for reps out of the slot as the year wears on.
