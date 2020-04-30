Pettis may need to compete for a roster spot, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Unable to build on a successful finish to his rookie campaign, the 2018 second-round pick was limited to 11 catches in 11 games last season and didn't play a single snap in the playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he wants to see Pettis look like he's on a mission this offseason, but the selection of fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first round suggests the Niners aren't count on much. With Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne considered roster locks, the 49ers figure to have a large group of WRs competing for three roster spots, including Pettis, Trent Taylor (foot), Jalen Hurd, Richie James, Jauan Jennings and Travis Benjamin (quad). The second-round pedigree could work in Pettis' favor, but even then he might be limited to a depth role.