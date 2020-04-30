49ers' Dante Pettis: Heading toward roster bubble
Pettis may need to compete for a roster spot, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Unable to build on a successful finish to his rookie campaign, the 2018 second-round pick was limited to 11 catches in 11 games last season and didn't play a single snap in the playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he wants to see Pettis look like he's on a mission this offseason, but the selection of fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first round suggests the Niners aren't count on much. With Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne considered roster locks, the 49ers figure to have a large group of WRs competing for three roster spots, including Pettis, Trent Taylor (foot), Jalen Hurd, Richie James, Jauan Jennings and Travis Benjamin (quad). The second-round pedigree could work in Pettis' favor, but even then he might be limited to a depth role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils their latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL draft...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...