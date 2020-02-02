Play

Pettis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl against Kansas City, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis has had a dramatic fall from grace with the 49ers throughout his sophomore season, making his inactive status for Super Bowl LIV a fitting end to the 2019 campaign. Though the second-year wideout was active for the NFC Championship against the Packers, he play record any snaps during the contest.

